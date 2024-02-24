'Lionel Messi made United States gain strength' - Inter Miami superstar credited for 'expanding soccer' after MLS transfer as Gerard Pique explains why ex-Barcelona team-mate's GOAT status is now secure
Gerard Pique has credited former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi for "expanding soccer" since his transfer to MLS side Inter Miami.
- Pique credited Messi for impact on MLS
- Says he secured GOAT status with World Cup win
- Contributed assist in Inter Miami's win over Real Salt Lake