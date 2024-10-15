Lionel Messi to match Cristiano Ronaldo with rare award he’s never won? Inter Miami superstar nominated for Golden Foot – but faces competition from Harry Kane, Neymar & Kevin De Bruyne
Lionel Messi is in contention to match Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming an award that he has never won, with the Argentine getting a Golden Foot nod.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Golden Foot awarded to players over the age of 28
- Can only be won once in a professional career
- Argentine GOAT looking to complete collection