Lionel Messi back to Newell's Old Boys: Is Inter Miami superstar still planning on ending his career back at his boyhood club in Argentina?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will face his very first club on Thursday, what are the chances of him returning home to play before he retires?

Throughout Lionel Messi's historic career, the Argentine has achieved more than he could ever have imagined. Winning a World Cup with his national team? Done. Trophies at Barcelona? More than he can count. A place in history? Totally solidified, with many saying Messi may well be the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots.

If Messi started his career with a series of dreams, he's achieved every single one. Well, almost... There's still one thing Messi has not done, one challenge he has not conquered. That dream still unlived is actually his very first one: to don the colors of his beloved Newell's Old Boys.

Messi grew up with Newell's. They were his first club, his hometown team. His career, though, took him elsewhere. Messi never got the chance to play for an Argentinian club; he never got the chance to suit up for his beloved Newell's.

On Thursday, he'll play against his boyhood team. The Argentinian side will visit DRV-PNK Stadium to face Messi's latest club, Inter Miami, in a friendly. It's a match designed specifically to honor Messi, bringing his present and past together for one last tune-up before the MLS season begins.

At age 36, Messi will certainly appreciate the occasion, but this friendly also brings up that one big lingering question: does Messi still have time to fulfil his one last dream before it's all over?