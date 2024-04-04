The Lionel Messi effect! Shocking statistic shows Inter Miami’s reliance on Argentine superstar after latest defeat to Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup
Inter Miami’s reliance on Lionel Messi has been brought to light following their defeat to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.
- Inter Miami fell 2-1 to Monterrey
- Messi was absent in fourth-straight game
- Defeat shows the Herons' over-dependence on Argentine