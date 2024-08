This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi has ‘earned the right’ to retire whenever he wants – with Sergio Aguero wishing that Inter Miami & Argentina superstar could ‘play forever’ Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerArgentinaInter Miami CFWorld Cup Lionel Messi has “earned the right” to retire whenever he wants, says Sergio Aguero, with it unfortunate that the Argentine cannot “play forever”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great still going strong at 37

Remains a talisman for club & country

No date set for hanging up boots Article continues below