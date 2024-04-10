'Lionel Messi is way more low key' - Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for 'look at me' style as NBA Legend Dirk Nowitzki sides with Inter Miami superstar in eternal GOAT debate
NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki has weighed in on the GOAT debate & sided with the more "low key" Lionel Messi instead of the "look at me" Cristiano Ronaldo.
- NBA legend weighs in on football GOAT debate
- Messi versus Ronaldo discourse rages on
- Nowitzki favours 'low key' Messi over 'look at me' Ronaldo