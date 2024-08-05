Leny Yoro Man Utd 2024-25Getty/@manchesterunited
Richard Mills

Leny Yoro injury: Man Utd confirm length of absence as £52m defender undergoes surgery on foot injury

Manchester UnitedLeny YoroPremier League

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Leny Yoro has had 'successful surgery' on his foot injury.

  • Yoro swaps Lille for Man Utd for £52m ($68m)
  • Defender suffers foot injury in pre-season game
  • Red Devils confirm 18-year-old has had surgery
