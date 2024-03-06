Kylian Mbappe offers surprise response to talk of feud with Luis Enrique and claims he has 'many problems' at PSG

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeKylian Mbappe offers surprise response to talk of feud with Luis Enrique and claims he has 'many problems' at PSGKylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainThe French star refuted claims about his fight with PSG boss Luis Enrique as he claimed he is dealing with several other problems.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe opened up about problems with Luis EnriqueClaimed he is dealing with several problemsScored a brace as PSG beat Real Sociedad