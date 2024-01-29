'More than 50%' - Kylian Mbappe backed to join Real Madrid by La Liga president Javier Tebas with summer move still up in the air

Thomas Hindle
Tebas Mbappe splitGetty
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainReal MadridLaLigaLigue 1

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Real Madrid are likely to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2024-25 season

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tebas claimed that the odds are "more than 50 per cent"
  • Mbappe out of contract in June
  • Revealed he has "an agreement" with PSG for summer decision

Editors' Picks