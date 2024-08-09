Ayaka Yamashita Manchester City signingManchester City FC
Ameé Ruszkai

Khiara Keating's competition! Man City replace departed Lioness Ellie Roebuck with Japan's World Cup & Olympics star Ayaka Yamashita

Manchester City WomenWSLWomen's footballAyaka YamashitaJapan

After the exit of Lionesses star Ellie Roebuck, Manchester City have added new goalkeeper competition for Khiara Keating in Japan's Ayaka Yamashita.

  • Man City make much-needed goalkeeper signing
  • Roebuck made Barcelona switch after MacIver injury
  • Japan star Yamashita arrives to challenge Keating
