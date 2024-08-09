Khiara Keating's competition! Man City replace departed Lioness Ellie Roebuck with Japan's World Cup & Olympics star Ayaka Yamashita
After the exit of Lionesses star Ellie Roebuck, Manchester City have added new goalkeeper competition for Khiara Keating in Japan's Ayaka Yamashita.
- Man City make much-needed goalkeeper signing
- Roebuck made Barcelona switch after MacIver injury
- Japan star Yamashita arrives to challenge Keating