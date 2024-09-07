Kevin-de-Bruyne(C) Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Kevin De Bruyne warns 'real problems' will come as Man City ace accuses FIFA of valuing money over players

K. De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueFIFA Club World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne has warned of "real problems" after the 2025 Club World Cup as the Manchester City ace accuses FIFA of valuing money over players.

  • Maiden 32-team CWC begins in June 2025
  • Only three weeks between final and new season
  • De Bruyne fears fatigue will be a major issue
