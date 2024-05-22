Soccer's wildest stories: Keeping up with the Icard-ashians! The love triangle that rocked Italian football

Two Argentine stars plying their trade in Serie A became front-page news thanks to their tumultuous romantic lives

Mauro Icardi is arguably a more commonly-known name than Maxi Lopez in many circles, particularly in terms of top-level football. The former, of course, has played for the likes of Inter and Paris Saint-Germain, and is an Argentina international; Lopez, by comparison, is more of a journeyman, having featured for the likes of Barcelona, Torino, FC Moscow, Catania, and Vasco da Gama. And yet their stories are intertwined.

The pair met each other while playing for Barca and went on to become team-mates at Sampdoria. The two were close friends, even going so far as to holiday together. But the relationship was ultimately ill-fated, as Icardi would go on to have an affair with Lopez’s wife, Wanda Nara, a model, television presenter and now, football agent.

The story is one of betrayal, intrigue, and more than a few twists that rocked both Italian and Argentine football…