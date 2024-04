'Lost the plot' - Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool players to 'go home and sleep badly' after Europa League hammering by Atalanta Juergen KloppLiverpoolLiverpool vs AtalantaEuropa League

Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool "lost the plot" and advised his players to "go home and sleep badly" after a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Atalanta.