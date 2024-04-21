All hail Jude Bellingham, the King of El Clasico! Winners and losers as Real Madrid's new icon grows his legend - but Barcelona should feel let down by La Liga after Lamine Yamal 'ghost goal'

The England midfielder made Spain's biggest game his own once again as he provided another huge goal to take down Madrid's biggest rivals

Jude Bellingham seems to like playing against Barcelona. The England midfielder is still to new to playing in El Clasico, but he is already having a major impact on Spain's biggest rivalry. On Sunday, in his third Clasico of the season, he came up with his biggest moment yet, as he capped off a chaotic, often controversial game with a dramatic late winner to secure a 3-2 victory - one that will surely sew up La Liga for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Barca made it a game early on, taking advantage of a sloppy Madrid start. They opened the scoring from a corner, when Andriy Lunin misjudged a teasing delivery, leaving an empty net for Andreas Christensen to nod into. But Los Blancos woke up, and worked their way back into the game, though they were rather gifted their equaliser when a careless tackle from Pau Cubarsi on Lucas Vazquez gave Madrid a penalty, which Vinicius Jr dutifully tucked away.

Barca thought they had retaken the lead soon after when Lamine Yamal's instinctive flick at the near post appeared to cross the line - but a VAR check determined that the ball had stayed out. A glance at the replay, though, proved inconclusive, and La Liga's puzzling lack of goal-line technology will surely come under the spotlight in the coming days.

Article continues below

Xavi's side did bag a second after the break, as substitute Fermin Lopez took advantage of another Lunin mistake for an easy close-range finish. But once again, Barca couldn't hold on, as Vazquez snuck in at the far post to meet Vinicius' whipped cross. And then came Bellingham's moment; the boy from Birmingham darted in at the far post to meet Vazquez's cross, and smashed the ball into the roof of the net with his weaker left foot to win the game - and establish himself as the new king of this storied fixture.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Santiago Bernabeu...