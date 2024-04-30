Enzo Maresca Jamie Vardy Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jamie Vardy back for one last job! Leicester City make contract decision on veteran striker after securing Premier League return

LeicesterJamie VardyPremier League

Leicester City could offer star forward Jamie Vardy a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

  • Vardy's current contract expires in the summer
  • Leicester could offer new deal
  • Scored 18 goals in Championship this season
