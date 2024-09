This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi returns from injury and is in starting XI vs. Philadelphia Union after three-month absence Major League Soccer L. Messi Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union Inter Miami CF Philadelphia Union The legendary Argentine makes his first MLS appearance since June 1 after suffering an injury in 2024 Copa America

Immediately in starting XI

Has been out with injury since Copa final