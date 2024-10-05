Injury nightmare for Real Madrid! Dani Carvajal stretchered off in tears after suffering gruesome knee problem and Vinicius Jr forced off with apparent shoulder issue in Villarreal clash
Real Madrid endured a bittersweet evening with Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal suffering injuries in their win over Villarreal.
- Vinicius leaves holding his shoulder
- Carvajal then stretchered off in tears
- Injuries spoil 2-0 win over Villarreal