VIDEO: How did this not go in?! Houston Dynamo defender Ethan Bartlow makes unbelievable goal-line clearance to help team earn big MLS victory over Minnesota United
Houston Dynamo won 2-1 over Minnesota United and defender Ethan Bartlow played a major role in the win with a spectacular goal-line clearance.
- Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United 2-1
- Bartlow makes spectacular goal-line clearance
- Win takes Houston up to third in Western Conference