'I have a problem' - Ashamed Jermaine Jenas apologises for sending 'inappropriate messages' after being sacked by BBC

Getty Images SportHarry Sherlock'I have a problem' - Ashamed Jermaine Jenas apologises for sending 'inappropriate messages' after being sacked by BBCPremier LeagueJermaine Jenas has admitted to sending "inappropriate" texts to female colleagues and claims he is seeking help after his BBC sacking. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPundit removed from Match of the Day and the One ShowAdmits to sending inappropriate messages Maintains all messages were consensualArticle continues below