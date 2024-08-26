VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Most importantly' - Harry Kane fires bullish message after hauling Bayern Munich to victory over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga opener

H. KaneBayern MunichWolfsburg vs Bayern MunichWolfsburgBundesliga

Harry Kane sent out a bullish message on social media after helping Bayern Munich clinch win against Wolfsburg.

  • Kane helped Bayern clinch a win over Wolfsburg
  • Provided assist for Gnabry's winning goal
  • Bayern beat Wolfsburg 3-2
