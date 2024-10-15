Harry Kane Thomas TuchelGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

'The FA will contact me' - Harry Kane breaks silence on England's attempts to appoint ex-Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel as new manager

H. KaneT. TuchelTransfersEnglandBayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane has suggested he would approve Thomas Tuchel's appointment as the next Three Lions manager.

  • German manager new candidate to succeed Southgate
  • Worked with Kane at Bayern Munich
  • England skipper spoke highly of Tuchel
