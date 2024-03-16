Haji Wright Coventry vs Wolves 2023-24Getty Images
James Hunsley

'Haji Wright buzzer beater!' - USMNT star comes up clutch as underdogs Coventry complete INSANE stoppage-time comeback to dump Wolves out of FA Cup quarter-finals

Haji WrightUSACoventry CityWolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry CityWolverhampton WanderersFA Cup

USMNT striker Haji Wright was the hero as Coventry City completed an insane comeback against Wolves in stoppage time to knock them out of the FA Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Coventry 2-1 down going into stoppage time
  • But remarkable turnaround seals 3-2 win
  • Wright has hand in both late goals

Editors' Picks