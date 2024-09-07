Give Lee Carsley the job now! Winners and losers as England flatten Ireland in perfect audition to be Gareth Southgate's successor as Jack Grealish & Declan Rice have night to remember but Harry Kane flops again

The interim boss made a strong case to land the position permanently as the Three Lions outclassed their neighbours in Dublin

England began the post-Gareth Southgate era with a bang as they waltzed to a 2-0 victory away to Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, which showcased Lee Carsley's credentials to be named permanent coach of the Three Lions.

Carsley shunned the suit for the big occasion and instead showed he was proud to be a tracksuit manager, even laying out the cones for the warm-up. And it soon became clear that in just a handful of training sessions, he has already left his imprint on this team.

England looked far more comfortable in possession and played far more exciting football than in their stuttering run towards the Euro 2024 final. Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were the stars of the show, scoring a goal each in front of a baying mob of supporters still furious about their defections from the Boys in Green to the Three Lions.

Anthony Gordon also had a positive evening and must be excited about the prospect of playing for Carsley, with whom he won the under-21 European Championship last year.

The only negative for England was another anonymous display from Harry Kane, who looked no better in Carsley's set up than he did during the Euros. For Ireland, however, there were negatives to be seen everywhere.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Aviva Stadium...