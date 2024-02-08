‘Didn’t use me at all!’ - Gio Reyna snubbed advice offer from USMNT team-mate Matt Turner before completing January loan transfer to Nottingham Forest

Chris Burton
Matt Turner Gio Reyna USMNTGetty/GOAL
Giovanni ReynaUSATransfersMatt TurnerNottingham ForestPremier LeagueBorussia Dortmund

Matt Turner has revealed that USMNT team-mate Gio Reyna snubbed his offer of advice before completing his own move to Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keeper joined the Reds in summer of 2023
  • Joined at City Ground by a familiar face
  • Playmaker taking in Premier League loan

Editors' Picks