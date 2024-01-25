'Cost Arsenal the title' - Gabby Agbonlahor insists Mikel Arteta made huge transfer mistake in summer window

Aditya Gokhale
20231231 Mikel Arteta(C)Getty Images
Kai HavertzArsenalPremier LeagueMikel Arteta

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Mikel Arteta cost Arsenal a shot at the title with a summer move for Kai Havertz.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal signed Havertz in summer
  • Agbonlahor believes signing cost club
  • Says they should have signed a striker

Editors' Picks