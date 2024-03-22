England 2024 kit Getty
Richard Mills

FA issue statement after receiving brutal backlash to 'woke' England kit after being accused of 'virtue-signalling'

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipFan storiesBrazilBelgium

The Football Association has defended the new England kit after a backlash over Nike changing the colour of the St George's Cross.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • New Nike shirt released this week
  • Backlash over changing colour of St George's Cross
  • FA defends the decision and stands firm

Editors' Picks