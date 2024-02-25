Explained: Why Virgil van Dijk goal for Liverpool in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea was ruled out – with Wataru Endo contributing to controversial VAR call
Virgil van Dijk thought he had broken the deadlock for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, only for a controversial VAR call to rule that effort out.
- Dutch defender powered home header
- Wild celebrations among Reds at Wembley
- Effort eventually chalked off after review