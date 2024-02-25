Explained: Why Virgil van Dijk goal for Liverpool in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea was ruled out – with Wataru Endo contributing to controversial VAR call LiverpoolVirgil van DijkEFL CupChelsea vs LiverpoolChelsea

Virgil van Dijk thought he had broken the deadlock for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, only for a controversial VAR call to rule that effort out.