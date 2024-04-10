Liverpool Kop flagsGetty Images
Explained: Why Liverpool fans won't bring iconic Kop flags to Anfield for Europa League clash with Atalanta

Liverpool's iconic Kop end will be devoid of its customary array of flags for the upcoming Europa League encounter against Atalanta this Thursday.

  • Liverpool supporters to stage unique protest
  • No display of flags at the Kop end
  • Raising their voice against increasing ticket prices

