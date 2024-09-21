Ex-Premier League star caught with £3,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in sock after drink-drive 100mph police chase

GettySuraj RadiaEx-Premier League star caught with £3,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in sock after drink-drive 100mph police chaseIrelandAnthony Stokes led Irish police on a 100mph car chase, with the ex-Arsenal youngster eventually caught with £3,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in a sock.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIncident occured in Dublin in January 2023Stokes pleaded guilty to multiple charges in courtFormer Ireland international admitted addiction issuesArticle continues below