Ex-Liverpool star hospitalised with punctured lung after 'unexpected accident' in legends game against Ajax that saw Sven-Goran Eriksson take Jurgen Klopp's spot in Anfield dugout
Former Liverpool star Fabio Aurelio was left hospitalised after representing the club's legends team against Ajax at Anfield recently.
- Liverpool won legends game 4-2
- Aurelio injured trying to prevent goal
- Former left-back spent night in hospital