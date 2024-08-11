Everton celebrate 2023-24Getty
Nathan Edwards

Everton facing third points deduction as Premier League reportedly uncover further financial rules breaches

EvertonPremier LeagueSean Dyche

Everton could be on the end of a third points deduction after more financial breaches were reportedly discovered.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Premier League potentially found financial breaches
  • Everton could be on the end of a point deduction
  • Toffees already punished on two occasions last year
Article continues below