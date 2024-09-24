Erling Haaland tells Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' & calls Gabriel Jesus a 'f*cking clown' as Man City star is caught in shocking outburst by pitch-side microphone after Arsenal draw
Erling Haaland clashed with Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City’s dramatic draw with Arsenal, calling the latter a “f*cking clown”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Stones snatched dramatic equaliser at the Etihad
- Players & coaches clashed at the final whistle
- War of words exchanged on the pitch & in media