Erik ten Hag launches robust Casemiro defence and explains why Man Utd star's form has dipped dramatically this season

(C)GettyImagesSoham MukherjeeErik ten Hag launches robust Casemiro defence and explains why Man Utd star's form has dipped dramatically this seasonCasemiroErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United boss Erik ten Hag has launched a staunch defence of Casemiro amid a spell of poor form.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCasemiro scrutinised for shabby displaysWas criticised for performance against BournemouthTen Hag backed midfielder to come back strongly