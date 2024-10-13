England can't win without Harry Kane, but can't thrive with him: Winners and losers as Three Lions captain fails to show up in Finland to leave Lee Carsley's successor with a familiar problem

The Bayern Munich star was largely anonymous in Helsinki on his return from injury, though his team-mates did get the job done

On Thursday against Greece, as an experimental England line up slumped to defeat at home, it was clear that this current iteration of the Three Lions can't win without Harry Kane. On Sunday against Finland, Kane was back and victory was secured. The role Kane did - or didn't - play in securing that victory, however, means his place in the line up will continue to be debated.

Kane's lack of impact at Euro 2024 became a huge talking point even as Gareth Southgate's side made their way through the rounds to the final, but things reached breaking point in Berlin as the Bayern Munich man put in an anonymous display that reportedly angered team-mates and led to him being replaced early in the second half.

A late-season injury was blamed for Kane's lethargy, and he certainly looked back to his best when scoring twice against Finland back in September. But in the reverse fixture in Helsinki, Kane was a shadow of himself. Granted, he is again nursing a fitness issue, while even the best No.9s need service from their team-mates to thrive. But it's becoming clear that the biggest issue the next permanent England manager has to solve going forward is how to either get the best out of Kane, or figure out a way to win without him.

Aside from the disappointing display of the skipper, this was an underwhelming but ultimately satisfying game for England. Jack Grealish again showed why he potentially should have been taken to the Euros with a goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped in at left-back and showed why he simply has to be a permanent fixture in the line up going forward, and Declan Rice led a revived midfield alongside the recalled Angel Gomes after Thursday's horror-show.

However, this was not the kind of performance that will have earned Lee Carsley much good will as he looks to recover his reputation after the Greece debacle. He may not care, of course, as reports begin to claim that he doesn't actually want to be Southgate's successor. But if the Under-21s boss was meant to take the handbrake off after the Euros disappointment, then he missed the mark during this international break.

