'It has felt strange' - Emma Hayes speaks out after 'emotional' final home game with Chelsea as USWNT-bound coach claims Bristol City WSL romp was a 'performance worthy of champions'
Emma Hayes was full of praise for her side as she reflected on her "emotional" final home game in charge of Chelsea.
- Chelsea win 8-0 against Bristol City
- Hayes coached her final home game of Blues
- Arsenal beat Man City to give Chelsea title hope