‘I don’t like Christian Pulisic’ – USMNT star sent another transfer warning by Alexi Lalas as AC Milan prepare to part with head coach Stefano Pioli Christian PulisicUSATransfersAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic has been sent another transfer warning, with Alexi Lalas saying another coach may join AC Milan that does not “like” the USMNT star.