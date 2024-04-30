Inter-Serie-A-celebrations-DumfriesGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Not smart' - Denzel Dumfries admits holding up 'inappropriate' Theo Hernandez banner was an 'error of judgement' as Italian FA prosecutors investigate Inter star's actions at Serie A title parade

Denzel Dumfries has dmitted that it was "not smart" to hold up an "inappropriate" Theo Hernandez banner during Inter's Serie A title parade.

  • Inter crowned Serie A champions after beating Milan
  • Dumfries held up controversial banner during title parade
  • Under investigation by Italian FA prosecutors
