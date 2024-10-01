Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate knocks himself unconscious celebrating Al-Nassr captain's winning goal vs Al Rayyan in frightening AFC Champions League incident

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueS. Al NajdiAl Nassr FC vs Al-RayyanAl-RayyanAFC Champions League Elite

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team-mate, Salem Al-Najdi, knocked himself unconscious celebrating the Portuguese’s winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Rayyan.

  • Portuguese on target during trip to Qatar
  • His strike settled a keenly-fought contest
  • Team-mates got overly excited on bench
