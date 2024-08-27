Cristiano Ronaldo's precise free kick outdone by team-mate Talisca as Al-Nassr bounce back from poor Saudi Pro League start with comfortable victory over Al Feiha
Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca scored stunning free kicks as Al-Nassr returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Al Feiha.
- Al-Nassr emerged 4-1 winners over Al Feiha
- Ronaldo involved in two of the goals
- Scored the 64th direct free-kick of his career