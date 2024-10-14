'You needed to retire to go to a big club!' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinses ex-Juventus team-mate Wojciech Szczesny after goalkeeper's shock Barcelona move
Cristiano Ronaldo has teased former team-mate and Barcelona new boy Wojciech Szczesny, saying that he “needed to retire to go to a big club”.
- Polish keeper hung up gloves in the summer
- Stepped out of retirement to join La Liga giants
- Teased over move by Real Madrid legend