Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘sh*t themselves’ gesture to cost boss his job? Luis Castro facing Al-Nassr chop after Super Cup capitulation – with Saudi Pro League season yet to start

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueLuis CastroAl Nassr FCSuper Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “sh*t themselves” gesture aimed at Al-Nassr team-mates during a Super Cup final defeat may end up costing Luis Castro his job.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • More silverware slipped out of reach
  • Portuguese star cut a frustrated figure
  • Change in the dugout now being mooted
Article continues below