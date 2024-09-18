'I’ve felt very wanted & appreciated' - Conor Gallagher aims subtle dig at Chelsea as Atletico Madrid's new 'pitbull' insists transfer to La Liga club was a step forward
Ex-Chelsea man Conor Gallagher says he feels "wanted and appreciated" at Atletico Madrid, while insisting he has made a step forward in his career.
- Gallagher swaps Chelsea for Atletico
- Feels "wanted & appreciated" there
- "Pitbull" says he made a step forward