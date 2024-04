VIDEO: Christian Pulisic includes USMNT team-mate Weston McKennie in 'banter' category when building his 'dream player' - with ex-Arsenal star also making final selection alongside Lionel Messi AC MilanChristian PulisicWeston McKennieLionel MessiUSA

There were some interesting choices as Christian Pulisic constructed his perfect player, but he wasn't leaving out USMNT team-mate Weston McKennie.