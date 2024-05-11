Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty
Jacob Schneider

Christian Pulisic is sensational for AC Milan as USMNT star scores brilliant brace vs Cagliari in Serie A

Christian PulisicUSAAC Milan vs CagliariAC MilanCagliariSerie AYunus Musah

Christian Pulisic scored his 11th and 12th goals of the Serie A season on Saturday as AC Milan thumped Cagliari in Serie A action.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pulisic bags 11th & 12th goals of Serie A season
  • Milan end month-long winless streak
  • USMNT co-star Musah started in midfield
Article continues below

Editors' Picks