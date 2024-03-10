Chelsea women player ratings vs Everton: Catarina Macario has the magic touch! USWNT star on target again to keep Blues' quadruple dreams alive with battling FA Cup win

Emma Hayes' side weren't at their best, but the Women's Super League leaders remain in four competitions after a narrow quarter-final victory

Catarina Macario came to Chelsea's rescue on Sunday, scoring just three minutes after coming off the bench to send the Blues into the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 1-0 win over Everton. It was only seven days ago that the United States women's national team star marked her club debut with a goal, and her second in as many appearances keeps Chelsea in the hunt for a quadruple.

It could have and probably should have been easier for Emma Hayes' side. Nathalie Bjorn hit the bar with a header in the opening minutes against her former team while Jelena Cankovic spurned a golden opportunity in the final moments of the first half that seemed to shock even the player herself. But Everton played well and looked the more likely to score for large parts, Arsenal loanee Kathrine Kuhl firing a couple of dangerous shots at goal from the edge of the box, one of which forced a good stop from Zecira Musovic.

It was the pick of the Sweden goalkeeper's saves that forced Hayes into the triple-change that won Chelsea the game, though. Elise Stenevik struck a free-kick from almost 30 yards out that looked destined for the top corner, only for Musovic to tip it onto the bar. Moments later, Melanie Leupolz, Lauren James and Macario entered the fray, and it was the latter who broke the deadlock with the goal that won the game, finding space in the box to finish after great work from Aggie Beever-Jones.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Walton Hall Park...