'She still has so much to give' - Chelsea star Millie Bright reveals Lionesses' shock at Rachel Daly's England retirement & admits she feels like she's 'lost half' of herself
Chelsea star Millie Bright says the Lionesses were so shocked by Rachel Daly's sudden international retirement as she still has "so much to give".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Daly retires from England duty at 32
- Bright and Lionesses shocked by news
- Says Daly still has 'so much to give'