'They were better than us' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to blame officials for humbling Liverpool defeat

Soham Mukherjee
Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Mauricio PochettinoChelseaLiverpool vs ChelseaLiverpoolPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Liverpool were "better" than Chelsea and refused to blame the officials for a humbling 4-1 defeat at Anfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool outclassed Chelsea
  • It was the ninth league loss for the Blues
  • Pochettino was frank & honest about his side's performance

Editors' Picks