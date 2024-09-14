AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Suraj Radia

Feisty Chelsea clash with Bournemouth breaks Premier League record for yellow cards - with coaches Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola also getting booked!

ChelseaBournemouth vs ChelseaBournemouthPremier League

Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth set a new Premier League record for bookings in a single game, with referee Anthony Taylor showing 14 yellow cards.

  • Chelsea received eight booking to Bournemouth's six
  • Previous record as 13 yellow cards in one game
  • Blues emerged victorious thanks to late Nkunku goal
