Champions League 2023-24 Power Rankings: Arsenal up to No.3 as Bayern Munich fall ahead of knockout stages

The Champions League is back! After a gripping group stage that claimed the notable scalps of Manchester United, Newcastle, AC Milan and Benfica, the last 16 gets under way this week with both reigning champions Manchester City and 14-time winners Real Madrid in action.

The pair progressed with perfect records, while Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Inter and Real Sociedad all remain unbeaten too. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund proved their worth by surprisingly topping the 'Group of Death', while Arsenal look like they mean business on their return to Europe's top table.

So, which teams look most capable of challenging City for this season's trophy? GOAL ranks the remaining participants below...

Previous update: December 18, 2023.