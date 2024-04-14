Mead-Russo-ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo are unstoppable! Lionesses on fire as Arsenal thrash Bristol City to keep pressure on WSL title challengers Man City & Chelsea

Arsenal WomenWSLArsenal Women vs Bristol City WFCBristol City WFCBeth MeadAlessia RussoEngland

Arsenal ensured they maintain some pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City as they enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 WSL win against Bristol City on Sunday.

  • Mead double & own goal gave Gunners big lead
  • London side still third in Women's Super League
  • Man City & Chelsea ahead of Jonas Eidevall's team

